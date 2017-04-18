Zimbabwe marks 37 years of independen...

Zimbabwe marks 37 years of independence amid economic crisis

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has marked the country's 37th anniversary of independence with a call for tranquility even as the economy has collapsed to the point where livestock is being accepted in place of cash. The 93-year-old Mugabe broke his tradition of walking the 100 meters to the podium and instead was driven in his official car before soldiers helped him into place.

