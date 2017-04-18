Zimbabwe marks 37 years of independence amid economic crisis

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has marked the country's 37th anniversary of independence with a call for tranquility even as the economy has collapsed to the point where livestock is being accepted in place of cash. The 93-year-old Mugabe broke his tradition of walking the 100 meters to the podium and instead was driven in his official car before soldiers helped him into place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.