With Trump approval, Pentagon expands...

With Trump approval, Pentagon expands warfighting authority

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

In this March 28, 2017, photo, a Somali soldier provides security as newly displaced Somalis gather at a camp in the Garasbaley area on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia. Drought-stricken families facing a hunger crisis are on the move, trying to reach international aid agencies that cannot distribute food in areas under the control of al-Shabab, Somalia's homegrown Islamic extremist rebels who are affiliated to al-Qaida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,014,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC