WFP says food shipment blocked by Burundi has turned back
The U.N.'s World Food Program says a convoy of food aid blocked from entering Burundi has returned to Rwanda. Peter Smerdon, a WFP official in East Africa, said Wednesday that authorities in Burundi prevented the convoy from entering the country because of "security issues."
