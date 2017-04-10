US sends dozens of troops to Somalia,...

US sends dozens of troops to Somalia, 1st time in decades

The U.S. military is sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in roughly two decades. The United States pulled out of Somalia after 1993, when two helicopters were shot down in the capital, Mogadishu, and bodies of Americans were dragged through the streets.

