UPDATE 3-Strong quake strikes remote region of Botswana

21 hrs ago

A strong earthquake struck in a remote region of Botswana on Monday near the renowned Kalahari game reserve, sending shockwaves across the southern African country though there were no early reports of casualties or damage. The magnitude 6.5 quake's epicenter was nearly 250 km north-northwest of the capital Gaborone at a depth of 12 km , the U.S. Geological Survey said.

