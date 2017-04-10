UPDATE 1 -South Africa's finmin Gigab...

UPDATE 1 -South Africa's finmin Gigaba says to meet with...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

CAPE TOWN, April 13 South Africa's new finance minister pledged on Thursday to do what he can to keep the country from a third credit downgrade to junk status, saying he would meet ratings firm Moody's to persuade it he will stay on the path of fiscal discipline. Malusi Gigaba, who replaced the respected Pravin Gordhan in a cabinet reshuffle that triggered credit downgrades to sub-investment by S&P Global Ratings and Fitch, told local investors he would clarify the Treasury's policy positions to Moody's during an upcoming roadshow overseas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) 18 hr Stomach Cancer 10
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Wed Assads Russian Fr... 34
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Wed misbehaved 4
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC