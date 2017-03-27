United Nations Peacekeepers Accused of Rape by Local Women & Children
A United Nations official is headed to the Central African Republic after reports that over 100 women, girls and boys were raped and abused - many by U.N. peacekeepers. Jane Holl Lute , a senior U.N. official tasked with leading efforts to curb peacekeeper abuse, was en route to the country Wednesday, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|16 hr
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|17 hr
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC