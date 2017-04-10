UN chief warns that Libya risks a ret...

UN chief warns that Libya risks a return to wide conflict

Read more: The Gazette

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that Libya risks a return to widespread conflict, citing the volatile security situation in Tripoli and fighting in the eastern oil crescent and elsewhere. The U.N. chief expressed alarm in a report to the U.N. Security Council at the renewed military escalation and ongoing political stalemate in the country.

Chicago, IL

