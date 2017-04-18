Uganda: Suspended Minister in Sex and...

Uganda: Suspended Minister in Sex and Bribe Scandal Faces Fresh Charges

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The State yesterday added one more charge against the former junior minister for Labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki, who is already facing allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe. According to the amended charge sheet, it is alleged that Mr Kabafunzaki conspired to commit a felony with his political assistant contrary to section 390 of the Penal Code Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 280,449,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC