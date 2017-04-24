Uganda: Suspended Minister in Sex and Bribe Scandal Cited in Fake Qatar Jobs Deal
The interdicted minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Herbert Kabafunzaki, is embroiled in fresh controversy over a botched labour export deal that he allegedly engineered while still in cabinet. Kabafunzaki, who is the MP for Rukiga, is being accused by 92 youths from his own constituency, who say the embattled minister collected money from them to take them to find jobs in Qatar and United Arab Emirates, but he didn't meet his end of the bargain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC