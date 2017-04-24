Uganda: Suspended Minister in Sex and...

Uganda: Suspended Minister in Sex and Bribe Scandal Cited in Fake Qatar Jobs Deal

The interdicted minister of state for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Herbert Kabafunzaki, is embroiled in fresh controversy over a botched labour export deal that he allegedly engineered while still in cabinet. Kabafunzaki, who is the MP for Rukiga, is being accused by 92 youths from his own constituency, who say the embattled minister collected money from them to take them to find jobs in Qatar and United Arab Emirates, but he didn't meet his end of the bargain.

