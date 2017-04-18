Uganda pulls troops from mission to c...

Uganda pulls troops from mission to catch warlord Kony

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Uganda's military says it has started pulling its forces from Central African Republic, where troops had been pursuing one of Africa's most notorious fugitives, Joseph Kony. Ugandan army spokesman Brig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC