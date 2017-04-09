Uganda police arrest academic who rebuked the first family
KAMPALA, Uganda - Ugandan police have detained an academic who has been critical online of what she calls "despotic family rule" in this East African country. Nyanzi, a research fellow at Uganda's Makerere University, is popular on Facebook for her relentless criticisms of longtime Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.
