Uganda arrests government minister accused of taking bribe
Police spokesman Asan Kasingye said Saturday that Herbert Kabafunzaki, a junior minister in charge of labor and industrial relations, has been detained on corruption-related charges. This is the first time a Cabinet-level official has been arrested in an apparent sting operation over bribery, which is rampant within the official bureaucracy.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
