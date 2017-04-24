U.S. Supply Of Yellow Fever Vaccine Will Run Out By Midsummer

U.S. authorities are working on an emergency deal to import the yellow fever vaccine Stamaril, which is not currently licensed in the U.S. So, if you're traveling this summer to a place with the disease, you probably want to schedule a trip to a clinic sooner rather than later, the Centers for Diseases for Control and Prevention tells NPR. "Take heed of our warning: Plan ahead," says CDC spokesperson Tom Skinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.