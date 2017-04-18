U.S. ends manhunt for African warlord...

U.S. ends manhunt for African warlord Joseph Kony after top commanders killed or captured

Uganda's military announced on Wednesday it is ending its pursuit of internationally known warlord Joseph Kony, saying its mission "has now been successfully achieved" even though the rebel leader remains at large. The decision means the manhunt for one of the world's most notorious fugitives is effectively over.

