U.N. Condemns 'Grotesque Rape Chants'...

U.N. Condemns 'Grotesque Rape Chants' By Burundi Youth Militia

13 hrs ago

According to the U.N., the militia members in this video "repeatedly chant a call to impregnate or kill opponents." The United Nations' top human rights official is condemning a chant by a pro-government youth militia in the small East African country of Burundi.

Chicago, IL

