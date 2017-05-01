Tunisian militant commit suicide atta...

Tunisian militant commit suicide attack in anti-terror gun fight

25 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Security sources said a Tunisian militant blew himself up during a gunfire on Sunday between the National Guard Forces and a group of armed extremists in the central province of Sidi Bouzid. The group was entrenched in a house in the province's capital city that bears the same name, said a source on condition of anonymity.

Chicago, IL

