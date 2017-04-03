The Latest: Egypt says suicide bomber...

The Latest: Egypt says suicide bomber behind church bombing

Egypt's Interior Ministry says a blast at a church in Alexandria was caused by a suicide bomber who tried to storm the entrance before being stopped by police. The ministry said three policemen were among those killed in Sunday's attack, without providing an overall toll.

