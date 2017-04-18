The fugitive African warlord who coul...

The fugitive African warlord who couldn't be killed or captured

Read more: South China Morning Post

The United States has spent more than $780 million on an anti-Kony operation since 2008 and nothing to show for it Last week, the international manhunt for Joseph Kony came to an undistinguished end. Both Uganda and the United States said they were withdrawing forces dedicated to catching the warlord, who remains on the run despite a multi-year, multimillion-dollar chase.

