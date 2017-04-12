Spain: Woman, child die as migrant boat capsizes, 30 saved
A woman and a child died after the boat in which they and 31 other migrants were trying to reach Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, Spain's maritime rescue service said Wednesday. A service spokeswoman said a Spanish Navy unit stationed on Alboran island, halfway between Spain and Morocco, rescued 30 migrants after the boat overturned Tuesday afternoon.
