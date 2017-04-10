South Sudan's war disrupts farming, c...

South Sudan's war disrupts farming, creates famine

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this photo taken Tuesday, April 11, 2017, A woman walk back to her home after receiving food distributed by ICRC at a site in Leer County region of South Sudan. Two months after a famine was declared in two counties amid its civil war, hunger has become more widespread than expected, aid workers say, region on the brink of starvation and people at risk of dying without sustained food assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) 26 min Mikey 9
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) 1 hr Assads Russian Fr... 34
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon 14 hr misbehaved 4
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC