South Sudan's war disrupts farming, creates famine

In this photo taken Tuesday, April 11, 2017, A woman walk back to her home after receiving food distributed by ICRC at a site in Leer County region of South Sudan. Two months after a famine was declared in two counties amid its civil war, hunger has become more widespread than expected, aid workers say, region on the brink of starvation and people at risk of dying without sustained food assistance.

