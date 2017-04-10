South Sudan's war disrupts farming, creates famine
In this photo taken Tuesday, April 11, 2017, A woman walk back to her home after receiving food distributed by ICRC at a site in Leer County region of South Sudan. Two months after a famine was declared in two counties amid its civil war, hunger has become more widespread than expected, aid workers say, region on the brink of starvation and people at risk of dying without sustained food assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|26 min
|Mikey
|9
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|14 hr
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC