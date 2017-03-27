South Sudan's civil war creates a new...

South Sudan's civil war creates a new lost generation

11 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Six-year-old Santo proudly wears a Harvard T-shirt as if he has just been accepted into the elite institution, but its warped lettering, layers of dirt and gaping holes say more about the young refugee's future. After fleeing South Sudan's three-year civil war, Santo and his family have found themselves in the bleak Bidi Bidi settlement in northern Uganda, among hundreds of thousands of people who make up the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 20,312 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,476

