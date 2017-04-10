South Sudan residents say army carryi...

South Sudan residents say army carrying out ethnic killings

Targeted ethnic killings and killings of civilians by government soldiers spread panic throughout the western town of Wau on Monday, residents told The Associated Press. A government spokesman could not confirm the violence but the U.N. mission confirmed killings in Wau.

Chicago, IL

