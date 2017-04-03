South Sudan releases 6 aid workers ac...

South Sudan releases 6 aid workers accused of smuggling arms

21 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

South Sudan's military has released six international aid workers who were arrested in January and accused of smuggling arms, according to the international medical organization Doctors Without Borders. "We are relieved that our colleagues, who were working hard to bring health care to people in need, have now been released and can return to their families," said Brice de le Vingne, director of operations for the organization said in a statement to AP.

Chicago, IL

