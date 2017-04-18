South Sudan fighting forces 100,000 to flee, says UN report
The United Nations says a South Sudanese government offensive in the Jonglei region has displaced roughly 100,000 civilians, causing aid workers to relocate from an area that has dire humanitarian problems. A report from the U.N's office of humanitarian affairs said that fighting in the Waat and Walgak areas last week caused scores of thousands of civilians to flee, as well as 60 aid workers.
