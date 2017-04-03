South Africa's Zuma not opposed to Fr...

South Africa's Zuma not opposed to Friday protest outside his office

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma is not opposed to a protest march by civil society group SaveSA this week to the capital's Union Buildings, where his offices are located, his office said in a statement on Thursday. "The Presidency respects the right of South Africans to protest peacefully as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic.

Chicago, IL

