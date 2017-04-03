South Africa's Zuma not opposed to Friday protest outside his office
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma is not opposed to a protest march by civil society group SaveSA this week to the capital's Union Buildings, where his offices are located, his office said in a statement on Thursday. "The Presidency respects the right of South Africans to protest peacefully as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
