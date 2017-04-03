South Africa's ruling party backs embattled president

South Africa's ruling party gave a boost to the embattled president on Wednesday, saying an opposition effort to force his resignation after he fired the finance minister would fail. Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general of the African National Congress, also said the party is "gravely concerned" about rare shows of division among top party leaders, some of whom - including himself - publicly criticized Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle last week.

