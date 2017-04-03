South Africa's ruling party backs emb...

South Africa's ruling party backs embattled president

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

South Africa's ruling party gave a boost to the embattled president on Wednesday, saying an opposition effort to force his resignation after he fired the finance minister would fail. Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general of the African National Congress, also said the party is "gravely concerned" about rare shows of division among top party leaders, some of whom - including himself - publicly criticized Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC