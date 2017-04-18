South Africa's Ramaphosa backs graft ...

South Africa's Ramaphosa backs graft probe of Zuma's government

South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he wants allegations of influence-peddling in government investigated, lending his support to a probe called for by the anti-graft watchdog but which President Jacob Zuma has so far ignored. Ramaphosa is considered a likely candidate for president when the ruling African National Congress elects its new leaders later this year, but he has not formally announced his intention to stand.

Chicago, IL

