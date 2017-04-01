South Africa's New Finance Minister N...

South Africa's New Finance Minister Notes 'mutual Suspicion'

South Africa's new finance minister said Saturday he is aware of the "climate of sharp disagreement and mutual suspicion" as his predecessor's firing deepens a split in the country's ruling party. Malusi Gigaba briefed the media a day after President Jacob Zuma fired the widely respected Pravin Gordhan and set off an outcry by many in the ruling African National Congress and opposition parties.

Chicago, IL

