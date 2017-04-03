South Africans protest Zuma as country downgraded to junk

Protests are planned Friday against the scandal-tainted president after Zuma last ... University officials who fired a Chattanooga public radio reporter for not identifying herself in sessions with Tennessee lawmakers were worried about losing state funding if they didn't take action. Four days after a train derailed at New York's Penn Station and created major headaches for commuters, service is expected to return to normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.