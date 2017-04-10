South African president accuses protesters of racism

South Africa's black president on Monday said many white demonstrators calling for his resignation are racist, in remarks that critics are likely to view as an effort to undercut growing concerns about his leadership. President Jacob Zuma spoke at a commemoration of an anti-apartheid leader who was assassinated in 1993, sharply criticizing multi-racial protests that were held Friday to express anger over Zuma's dismissal of a respected finance minister last month and past scandals linked to the president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.