South African parliament speaker weig...

South African parliament speaker weighs no confidence motion

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

South Africa's speaker of parliament said she is considering an emergency motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma after he fired the country's widely respected finance minister last week. Baleka Mbete said Sunday that she cut short an overseas trip to deal with the "serious parliamentary issues" that have arisen since Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar 20 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar 14 Season_s greetings 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC