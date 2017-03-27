South African parliament speaker weighs no confidence motion
South Africa's speaker of parliament said she is considering an emergency motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma after he fired the country's widely respected finance minister last week. Baleka Mbete said Sunday that she cut short an overseas trip to deal with the "serious parliamentary issues" that have arisen since Zuma reshuffled his Cabinet last week.
