South African musician Johnny Clegg t...

South African musician Johnny Clegg to go on farewell tour

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

South African musician Johnny Clegg, who blended Western pop and Zulu rhythms in multi-racial bands during white minority rule, will embark this year on his last tour. Clegg, who had chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in 2015, plans four shows in South Africa starting July 1 and will perform in London on Aug. 19 and in Dubai on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC