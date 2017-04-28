South African musician Johnny Clegg to go on farewell tour

South African musician Johnny Clegg, who blended Western pop and Zulu rhythms in multi-racial bands during white minority rule, will embark this year on his last tour. Clegg, who had chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in 2015, plans four shows in South Africa starting July 1 and will perform in London on Aug. 19 and in Dubai on Sept.

