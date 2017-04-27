South African court rules against nuclear deal
" A South African court has ruled that the government plans to increase the country's reliance on nuclear power with help from Russia and other countries are unlawful. The ruling Wednesday by the Western Cape High Court followed arguments by non-governmental groups that the public had not been sufficiently consulted about the plans and that South Africa could not afford more nuclear facilities.
