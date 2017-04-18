South Africa painting has Mandela, Zuma in apparent sex act
A South African painting showing the president in what appears to be a sexual act with Nelson Mandela is stirring outrage as well as calls to respect freedom of expression. Artist Ayanda Mabulu says his painting is meant to criticize scandal-plagued President Jacob Zuma.
