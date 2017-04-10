South Africa mourns the death of Ontlametse Phalatse
A woman who captured the hearts of many South Africans for her brave battle against premature aging disorder progeria has died aged 18. President Jacob Zuma was among those who conveyed their condolences to the family of "the special child of South Africa". She was known as the "First Lady" by her friends and family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr 12
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC