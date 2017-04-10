South Africa mourns the death of Ontl...

South Africa mourns the death of Ontlametse Phalatse

11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

A woman who captured the hearts of many South Africans for her brave battle against premature aging disorder progeria has died aged 18. President Jacob Zuma was among those who conveyed their condolences to the family of "the special child of South Africa". She was known as the "First Lady" by her friends and family.

Chicago, IL

