South Africa: Intruder 'Laughed As He...

South Africa: Intruder 'Laughed As He Attacked My Dad' - Murder Accused

One of the intruders who attacked and killed the Van Breda family laughed as he went for the father, murder-accused Henri van Breda told the Western Cape High Court on Monday. From what he could see, his father, Martin, tried to tackle the assailant, Van Breda said in his plea explanation which was read out in court.

Chicago, IL

