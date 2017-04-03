Somalia's new army chief survives car...

Somalia's new army chief survives car bomb that kills 13

9 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Jimale had just been sworn into office and was traveling in a convoy with senior military officials when the bomb exploded near Somalia's defense ministry compound in Mogadishu, police say. Five soldiers and at least 8 civilians travelling in a passing minibus were killed, said Capt.

