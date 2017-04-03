Somalia's al Shabaab takes town after...

Somalia's al Shabaab takes town after Ethiopian troops leave, official says

Yesterday

Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group has taken control of El Bur, a town in the Horn of Africa's semi-autonomous region of Galmudug, after Ethiopian forces left, a government official has said. Al Shabaab is seeking to drive the African Union-mandated peace keeping force, AMISOM, out of Somalia and topple the country's Western-backed central government.

