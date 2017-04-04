S&P cuts South Africa to junk as Zuma faces ANC backlash over Gordhan
S&P cut South Africa's credit rating to junk status on Monday, saying the dismissal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister threatened a damaging policy shift, while President Jacob Zuma readied for a showdown with other ANC leaders over the sacking. In an unscheduled review that prompted a selloff in South African assets, the credit agency cited the impact of divisions in the ANC-led government that led to leadership changes including Gordhan's departure on Zuma's orders late on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar 20
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar 14
|Season_s greetings
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC