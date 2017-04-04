S&P cuts South Africa to junk as Zuma faces ANC backlash over Gordhan

S&P cut South Africa's credit rating to junk status on Monday, saying the dismissal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister threatened a damaging policy shift, while President Jacob Zuma readied for a showdown with other ANC leaders over the sacking. In an unscheduled review that prompted a selloff in South African assets, the credit agency cited the impact of divisions in the ANC-led government that led to leadership changes including Gordhan's departure on Zuma's orders late on Thursday.

