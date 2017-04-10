RPT-Zimbabwe could soon use livestock as loan security
Zimbabwean entrepreneurs could soon use movable assets -- including livestock and vehicles -- to secure loans from banks, according to a bill brought before the country's Parliament this week. The southern African country's economy is now dominated by informal business following the formal sector's contraction by as much as 50 percent between 2000 and 2008, according to government data, after President Robert Mugabe's seizure of white-owned farms decimated the key agriculture sector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Mikey
|13
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC