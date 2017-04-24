Pope's timely Egypt visit comforts gr...

Pope's timely Egypt visit comforts grief-stricken Christians - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Pope Francis wrapped up a brief but deeply symbolic visit to Egypt on Saturday with an open-air Mass for the country's tiny Catholic community, defying security concerns to show his support for the Christians of this Muslim majority Arab nation who have increasingly become targeted by Islamic militants. Military helicopters flew overhead and police fanned out in force as Francis zoomed around the soccer stadium in suburban Cairo where Mass was held, using an open-topped golf cart and waving to members of the congregation, evidence of his hallmark desire to be close to his flock at all costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr 14 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 10
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr 12 misbehaved 4
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar 31 4 door Sudan 3
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar 31 Confederate Patriot 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 280,673,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC