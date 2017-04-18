Pentagon chief visits African nation home to key US base
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, second from right, greets an airman as he boards a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster for a day trip to a U.S. military base in Djibouti from Doha, Qatar, Sunday, April 23, 2017. DJIBOUTI - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday visited Djibouti to bolster ties with the tiny and impoverished African country that is home to an important base for U.S. counterterrorism forces, including drones.

