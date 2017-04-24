Nigeria's presidency plays down Buhar...

Nigeria's presidency plays down Buhari health concerns

12 hrs ago

Nigerian officials on Thursday sought to allay fears about the health of President Muhammadu Buhari after his absence from the last two cabinet meetings. Buhari's spokesman Garba Shehu said there was "no need for apprehension" that he had missed the meetings but he was only following medical advice.

Chicago, IL

