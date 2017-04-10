Nigeria thwarts Boko Haram plan to attack US, UK embassies
Nigerian security officials said Wednesday they have thwarted plans by Islamic State group-linked Boko Haram members to attack the embassies of the United States and Britain. A statement by the Department of State Services said that late last month it broke up a ring that had "perfected plans to attack" the embassies along with "other Western interests" in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|RetardICON
|10
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|13 hr
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar 31
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09)
|Mar 31
|Confederate Patriot
|8
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda...
|Mar 21
|Gods r Delusion x...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC