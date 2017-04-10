Nigeria thwarts Boko Haram plan to attack US, UK embassies

Nigerian security officials said Wednesday they have thwarted plans by Islamic State group-linked Boko Haram members to attack the embassies of the United States and Britain. A statement by the Department of State Services said that late last month it broke up a ring that had "perfected plans to attack" the embassies along with "other Western interests" in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

