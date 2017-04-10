Nigeria foils plans to bomb US, UK em...

Nigeria foils plans to bomb US, UK embassies in Abuja

Nigeria's secret service says it foiled a planned attack by Boko Haram militants on the US and UK embassies in the country's capital, Abuja. Six ISIS-linked Boko Haram members were arrested for the planned attack last month, the Department of State Services said.

Chicago, IL

