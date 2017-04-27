New South Sudan fighting displaces 25...

New South Sudan fighting displaces 25,000 people

The Daily Sentinel Star

At least 25,000 people were displaced after fighting in the town of Kodok, according to a spokesman for the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, one day after the top United Nations official in South Sudan warned of a government offensive on the town. The fighting has caused a reduction in humanitarian services and a shortage of water for the displaced, Phillippe Carr told The Associated Press.

