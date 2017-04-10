Nearly 100 migrants feared missing af...

Nearly 100 migrants feared missing after boat sinks off Libya: Coastguard

Libya is the main departure point for migrants hoping to reach Europe by sea, and more than 150,000 have made the crossing from Libya to Italy in each of the past three years. Close to 100 migrants were feared missing after their boat sank off the Libyan coast near Tripoli on Thursday, a coastguard official said.



