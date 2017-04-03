N360m Bribery Saga: Why 23 INEC officials can't be tried in Rivers, FG tells court

THE Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, on Friday, fixed May 12 to determine whether it has the jurisdiction to try 23 officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, accused of collecting N360million bribe from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. Trial Justice John Tsoho reserved ruling on the issue on a day the Federal Government adduced reasons it decided to prosecute the defendants in Abuja instead of in Rivers State.

