Mystery deaths in Liberia linked to funeral - WHO

Nine people have died and eight are sick in Liberia after attending the funeral of a religious leader, the World Health Organisation said on Friday. A WHO spokeswoman said initial results reported by Liberian authorities had ruled out Ebola as the cause, but could not say whether samples were being sent to other laboratories for confirmation.

